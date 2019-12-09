WASHINGTON — Looking to get out into the community this weekend?

From a moonlight walk on the National Mall to a curator's conversation with an artist, there's plenty to do when it comes to community and cultural events coming up in Washington. Read on for a rundown.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Congress Heights Day Parade Call

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 4-6 p.m.

Where: Ballou High School, parking lot, 3401 Fourth St., SE

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Full Moon Walk: National Mall Monuments and Memorials

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 6:30-9 p.m.

Where: World War II Memorial, 1750 Independence Ave. SW

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Art All Night

From the event description:

When: Saturday, Sept. 14, 7 p.m.- midnight

Where: 1763 N St NW

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

DC Metro Circle of Friends Picnic in the Park

From the event description:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, noon-7 p.m.

Where: Rock Creek Park, Picnic Area #24, across from Rock Creek Tennis Center

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Conversations with Artist Oliver Lee Jackson

From the event description:

When: Sunday, Sept. 15, 2-3 p.m.

Where: National Gallery of Art, East Building Auditorium, 4th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue NW

Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Parking in DC can be tough, especially during popular events. To find free or cheap parking and to book parking in advance, see this map of DC parking from SpotAngels. And to get there by public transportation, check the Metro website for nearby stations and schedules.

This story was created automatically using local event data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.