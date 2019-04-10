The number of crime incidents in Washington saw an overall decrease last month, after a previous rise, according to data from CrimeoMeter, which collects reports from police agencies and validated sources.

Incidents fell by 2.7%, from 3,011 in August to 2,931 in September. Last month's decrease is consistent with a longer-term downward trend; crime in the city is about 6.5% below where it was a year ago. Crime tends to follow similar patterns over time, with seasonal ups and downs, making it useful to look at the year-over-year comparison as well.

Auto burglary and theft reports declined the most from the previous month. Auto burglary fell from 967 reported incidents in August to 879 in September, and has fallen by 229 incidents since September of last year. Theft incidents went from 1,364 to 1,328 for the month, or a 2.6% decrease. Theft reports are also slightly down from a year ago.

There was also a considerable percentage decrease last month in rape or sexual assault, from 27 incidents per month to 10, and in burglaries, from 106 to 103. Both rape or sexual assault and burglary have decreased since the same month last year.

Among the few types of offenses that saw an uptick last month, auto theft reports went from 185 to 230. Robbery incidents rose from 211 to 222, and assault incidents went up from 136 to 145. All three have seen an overall upward trend since the same time last year.

Considering the concentration of crime across the city, Eckington, Georgetown and Chevy Chase saw the largest decline from August to September. Friendship Heights, the U Street Corridor and the Palisades also had considerable percentage decreases in crime offenses for the month, although they continue to have lower overall crime levels. Over the past year, crime has gone up the most in Logan Circle, and declined the most in Catholic University-Brookland.

Sundays, Mondays and Fridays had the most crime incidents last month. The largest decrease from the previous month occurred on Saturdays, Thursdays and Wednesdays, while incidents on Sundays, Mondays and Tuesdays went up. Comparing times of day, evening, early afternoon and late afternoon continue to see the most crime incidents on average each day.

To report a crime in progress or life-threatening emergency, call 911. To report a non-urgent crime or complaint, contact your local police department.

Head to CrimeoMeter to get free local crime alerts in your area.

This story was created automatically using local crime data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about our data sources and local crime methodology. Got thoughts about what we're doing? Go here to share your feedback.