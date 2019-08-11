The number of crime incidents in Washington saw an overall decrease last week, after a previous rise, according to data from CrimeoMeter, which collects reports from police agencies and validated sources. Incidents fell to 616 for the week of Oct. 28, down from 744 the week before.

The specific offenses that decreased the most were auto burglary and theft. Auto burglary fell to 173 incidents last week, from 239 the week before. Thefts went from 342 to 286.

In somewhat smaller categories, there was also a sizable percentage decrease in robbery, from 55 incidents per week to 47, and in burglary, from 22 to 18 incidents.

There were three reported rape or sexual assault incidents last week. That represents a steady state from the previous week.

Among the few types of offenses that saw an uptick last week, reports of auto theft went from 51 to 59, and assault rose from 26 to 30.

Considering the concentration of crime across the city, Anacostia, Capitol Hill and Eckington continued to have the most reported incidents last week.

Capitol Hill experienced the largest drop in crime. Crime reports in Mount Vernon Square also fell, after increasing the week before, and incidents in Catholic University-Brookland are down considerably as well.

Regarding day and time factors, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday saw the most reported crimes last week. The largest decrease from the previous week occurred on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, while incidents on Tuesday went up. Comparing times of day, early afternoon, late afternoon and evening continue to see the most crime incidents.

