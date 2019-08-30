The number of crime incidents in Washington saw an overall decrease for the week of Aug. 20-26, after a previous rise, according to data from CrimeoMeter, which collects reports from police agencies and validated sources. Incidents fell to 633 in the latest seven-day period of available police reports, down from 707 the week before.

The specific offenses that decreased the most were theft and robbery. Theft fell to 263 incidents, from 322 the week before. Robbery went from 57 to 44.

In somewhat smaller categories, there was also a considerable percentage decrease in homicide, from six incidents per week to two, and in burglary, from 24 to 20 incidents.

There were 43 reported auto theft incidents. That represents a decrease from 48 incidents the previous week.

Among the few types of offenses that saw an uptick, reports of rape or sexual assault went from two to seven. Incidents of assault rose from 26 to 29, and auto burglary went up from 222 to 225.

Looking at crime patterns in different areas of the city, Capitol Hill, Anacostia and Eckington had the most reported incidents. Capitol Hill and Anacostia were at the top of the list the previous week as well.

Crime in Anacostia decreased the most; incidents in the neighborhood have been falling for two weeks in a row. Crime reports in the U Street Corridor also fell, after increasing the week before, and incidents in Shaw are down considerably as well.

Regarding when crime most often occurs, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday continued to see the most reported crimes. The largest decrease from the previous week occurred on Saturday, Monday and Thursday, while incidents on Sunday went up. Comparing times of day, early afternoon, evening and late night saw the most crime last week.

Want a longer-term view of crime in Washington? Here's our latest monthly crime report.

To report a crime in progress or life-threatening emergency, call 911. To report a non-urgent crime or complaint, contact your local police department.

Head to CrimeoMeter to get free local crime alerts in your area.

This story was created automatically using local crime data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about our data sources and local crime methodology. Got thoughts about what we're doing? Go here to share your feedback.