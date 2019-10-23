Whether your taste runs to dark, milk, semi-sweet, hot, cold, drizzled or infused, National Chocolate Day, Oct. 28, is the time to splurge. Luckily, Washington has plenty of quality chocolate shops from which to choose.

Hoodline crunched the Yelp numbers to bring you this list of Washington’s top chocolate destinations.

1. The Chocolate House

Topping the list is The Chocolate House. Located at 1904 18th St. NW in Dupont Circle, it is the highest-rated chocolatier and shop in Washington, boasting 4.5 stars out of 238 reviews on Yelp.

2. Chocolate Chocolate

Next up is downtown's Chocolate Chocolate, situated at 1130 Connecticut Ave. NW. With 4.5 stars out of 66 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Harper Macaw

Harper Macaw, located at 3160 Bladensburg Road NE in Woodridge, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the chocolatier 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews.

4. Café Chocolat

Café Chocolat is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 68 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1423 H St. NW downtown to see for yourself.

5. The Capital Candy Jar

Last but not least, check out The Capital Candy Jar, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp. You can find the shop at 201 15th St. NE in Capitol Hill.

