A cocktail bar and New American restaurant has opened in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Downtown, called Cherry, is located at 515 15th St. NW in the W Hotel.

The business, which features a large open-fire grill, serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch. The dinner menu offers wood-fired shrimp, dry-aged roasted filet, grilled rockfish and roasted cabbage with wood-fired mushrooms, chickpeas and sultana grapes. Signature cocktails include mango-infused gold rum, with coconut water and tiki bitters, and gin with basil, cilantro, lemongrass and lime.

The bar has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp.

Lauren T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on July 16, wrote, 'My favorite dish was the fish with chickpeas. I also had a filet one night that was cooked perfectly and was so flavorful, I didn't even need a dipping sauce.'

And Gus O. wrote, 'Beautiful place in the former hotel lobby. Great bar and nice vibes.'

Head on over to check it out: Cherry is open for breakfast from 6:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday and 7:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Lunch hours are noon-2:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Dinner is served 5-10 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Sunday brunch hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

