Craving Asian fusion food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Asian fusion spots around Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

1. Reren

Topping the list is Reren. Located at 817 Seventh St. NW (between H and I streets) in Chinatown, it is the most popular Asian fusion restaurant in Washington, boasting four stars out of 1,666 reviews on Yelp.

2. Sakuramen

Next up is Adams Morgan's Sakuramen, situated at 2441 18th St. NW (between North Columbia and North Adams Mill roads). With four stars out of 1,524 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.

3. China Chilcano

Penn Quarter's China Chilcano, located at 418 Seventh St. NW, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Peruvian and Asian fusion spot four stars out of 1,103 reviews.

4. Buredo

Buredo, a fast food spot located in Franklin Square, is another go-to, with four stars out of 840 Yelp reviews. Head over to 825 14th St. NW to see for yourself.

5. The Source

Finally, check out The Source, which has earned four stars out of 715 reviews on Yelp. You can find the restaurant, which offers dim sum and more, at 575 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in downtown.

