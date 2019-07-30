WASHINGTON — Interested in checking out the freshest new spots downtown? From a cocktail bar to a personal training center, read on for a rundown of the newest destinations to debut in this Washington neighborhood.

515 15th St. NW in the W Hotel

Cherry is a cocktail bar and New American spot.

This restaurant's signature dishes are cooked on an open-fire grill. Grilled Rockfish, wood-fired shrimp and roasted cabbage with wood-fired mushrooms are among the dinner options. Craft cocktails include St. Germain elderflower liqueur with vodka, fennel liqueur and peach bitters.

Cherry's current Yelp rating of four stars out of five reviews indicates that the new spot is a welcome addition to the neighborhood.

Yelper Alex W., who reviewed Cherry on July 26, wrote, 'The shrimp and grits, rockfish and mushrooms (hen of the woods) were very good. Lastly, the dessert, carrot cake, was exceptional.'

Yelper Gus O. wrote, 'Beautiful place in the former hotel lobby. Great bar and nice vibes at the bar.'

Cherry is open for breakfast from 6:30-10:30 a.m. on Monday through Friday and 7:30-10:30 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Lunch hours are noon-2:30 p.m. seven days a week. Dinner is served 5-10 p.m. seven days a week as well. Sunday brunch hours are 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

1101 14th St. NW

Orangetheory Fitness is a boot camp, gym and personal training center.

The Orangetheory Fitness franchise, which has many other locations in the area, offers workouts for all levels. The studio offers striders, bikes, rowers, weight rooms and more.

Orangetheory Fitness in downtown currently holds 3.5 stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating a mixed reception from patrons thus far.

Yelper Austin G., who reviewed Orangetheory Fitness on July 18, wrote, 'What I love about OTF is that each location is so on-brand.'

Gregory C. noted, 'The first class is free if you live or work in the area.'

1001 14th St. NW in the Hamilton Hotel

Via Sophia is an Italian restaurant.

Via Sophia, 'a modern osteria,' offers classic Italian dishes for breakfast, brunch, lunchand dinner. Featured on the dinner menu are scallops with English peas, sorrel and rhubarb. For breakfast, try a beech mushroom omelet. A variety of white, red and sparkling wines are also available.

Via Sophia's current rating of four stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp indicates it is gaining positive attention from users.

Yelper Aarti B., who reviewed Via Sophia on June 28, wrote, 'Delicious wood-fired Neapolitan pizza. ...The Italian food is truly authentic.'

Austin G. noted, 'I went for breakfast and ordered an iced latte and ricotta pancakes. The pancakes were so creamy and superbly made.'

Via Sophia is open from 7 a.m.–midnight on Monday through Saturday and 7 a.m.–11 p.m. on Sunday.

