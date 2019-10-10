Spending time in Logan Circle? Get to know this Washington neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a French spot to a sushi bar.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Logan Circle, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Le Diplomate

Topping the list is brasserie, French and breakfast and brunch spot Le Diplomate. Located at 1601 14th St. NW, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 3,290 reviews on Yelp. The menu 'features a variety of Gallic classics, including onion soup gratinée, steak frites and escargots,' according to the website.

2. Bang Salon

Next up is hair salon Bang Salon, situated at 1519 15th St. NW. With four stars out of 291 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite. Services include haircuts, highlights and single process coloring, according to the website.

3. The Pig

Cocktail bar and traditional American spot The Pig is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1320 14th St. NW, four stars out of 1,774 reviews. Look for pork belly buns, steak and macaroni and cheese on the menu.

4. Barcelona Wine Bar

Barcelona Wine Bar, a wine bar and Spanish spot that offers tapas and more, is another high-traffic neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 1,579 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1622 14th St. NW to see for yourself. On the menu, look for paella, tapas and salads.

5. Hando Medo

Check out Hando Medo, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 252 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sushi bar and Japanese spot at 1315 14th St. NW. According to its website, 'Omakase is the Japanese tradition of letting a chef choose your order.'

