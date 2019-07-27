Spending time in Ledroit Park? Get to know this Washington neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizza spot to a smokehouse.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Ledroit Park, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Bacio Pizzeria

Topping the list is Bacio Pizzeria, which also offers ice cream and frozen yogurt, situated at 81 Seaton Place NW (at North First Street). With 4.5 stars out of 263 reviews on Yelp, it's the most popular business in the neighborhood.

Among the 10 pizza options is the LeDroit Park, with anchovy, capers, basil, cherry tomato and shredded mozzarella. Other pizza options include artichokes and mushrooms, ham and baby arugula and pepperoni and caramelized onion.

2. Uproar Lounge & Restaurant

Uproar Lounge & Restaurant, a gay bar, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 35 Yelp reviews. Head over to 639 Florida Ave. NW (between North Bohrer and North Seventh streets) to see for yourself.

The lounge menu features chicken wings in a variety of flavors, as well as beef, crispy chicken, tempura shrimp or vegan chicken tacos. Salads and starters, including bacon jalapeño poppers, are also available.

3. DCity Smokehouse

Next, check out DCity Smokehouse, which has earned four stars out of 273 reviews on Yelp. You can find the smokehouse, which offers barbecue, chicken wings and more, at 203 Florida Ave. NW (between North R and North Third streets).

The menu features brisket, pulled pork, half-smoked sausage, ribs and smoked wings. Sides include fried Brussels sprouts, spicy collard greens and hush puppies.

4. The Red Hen

Finally, there's The Red Hen, a local favorite with four stars out of 786 reviews. Stop by 1822 First St. NW (between North Seaton Place and North T Street) to hit up the cocktail bar and Italian and traditional American restaurant next time you're in the neighborhood.

On the menu, you'll find squid ink linguine and clams, caramelized scallops with English pea creamosa and gnocchi with spicy lamb sausage and broccoli rabe.

