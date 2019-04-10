WASHINGTON —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Capitol Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Washington neighborhood is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Capitol Hill is currently hovering around $1,950.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $2,200/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1314 Orren St. NE

Listed for $2,125/month, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1314 Orren St. NE.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

1331 Fourth St. SE

Here's a 385-square-foot studio apartment at 1331 Fourth St. SE that's going for $2,185/month.

The unit comes with in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

1212 Fourth St. SE

Listed at $2,176/month, this 599-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1212 Fourth St. SE.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted.

815 Maryland Ave. NE

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 815 Maryland Ave. NE that's going for $2,200/month.

The residence offers a dishwasher, granite countertops and high ceilings. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a $250 nonrefundable pet fee, a $150 administrative fee and a $50 application fee.

