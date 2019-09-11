WASHINGTON —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Capitol Hill?

According to Walk Score, this Washington neighborhood is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in Capitol Hill is currently hovering around $1,923.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,700/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

250 K St. NE

Listed at $1,616/month, this 648-square-foot studio apartment is located at 250 K St. NE.

The apartment features hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.

436 New Jersey Ave. SE

Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 436 New Jersey Ave. SE that's going for $1,650/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher and a fireplace in the unit. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $65 nonrefundable application fee.

720 13th St. SE

Lastly, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse that's located at 720 13th St. SE. It's listed for $1,700/month.

The building has additional storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

