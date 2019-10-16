Mount Vernon Square has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Mount Vernon Square look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Mount Vernon Square via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Washington neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

300 Massachusetts Ave. NW

Listed at $2,024/month, this 524-square-foot studio apartment, located at 300 Massachusetts Ave. NW, is 36.9% less than the $3,209/month median rent for a studio in Mount Vernon Square.

The building offers secured entry; in the unit, you'll find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a fireplace. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

460 L St. NW

This studio apartment, situated at 460 L St. NW, is listed for $2,105/month for its 619 square feet.

Expect to find hardwood flooring in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include a gym, on-site laundry and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

811 Fourth St. NW

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling at 811 Fourth St. NW, which, at 760 square feet, is going for $2,400/month.

The building includes assigned parking. The listing also promises in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances in the furnished residence. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1111 11th St. NW

Then there's this 640-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1111 11th St. NW, listed at $2,440/month.

You can expect to see stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building has garage parking. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

