Mount Vernon Square is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Mount Vernon Square look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Mount Vernon Square via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Washington D.C. neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $1,800/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom living space, located at 930 M St. NW, is 30.8% less than the $2,602/month median rent for a one bedroom in Mount Vernon Square.

Expect to find carpeted floors, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the unit. The building has a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This spot is cat-friendly and dog-friendly.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse, situated at 1103 Fifth St. NW, is also listed for $1,800/month for its 500 square feet.

Expect to see hardwood flooring, air conditioning, and granite countertops in the unit. Pets are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 300 Massachusetts Ave. NW, which, at 652 square feet, is going for $2,350/month.

The building offers a swimming pool. In the unit, look for a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 555 Massachusetts Ave. NW, is listed for $2,500/month for its 710 square feet.

Expect to find a balcony, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

