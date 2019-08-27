WASHINGTON — Housing costs got you down? Though apartment hunting can be frustrating, there are deals to be had. So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Columbia Heights look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,950, compared to a $2,062 one-bedroom median for Washington D.C. as a whole.

A look at local listings in Columbia Heights via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Washington D.C. neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 715 Euclid St. NW, is listed for $1,700/month.

The apartment features central heating and air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Here's a studio apartment at 713 Lamont St. NW, which, at 456 square feet, is going for $1,795/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. The unit also has a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Then there's this studio at 1414 Belmont St. NW, listed at $1,780/month.

The residence comes with in-unit laundry and granite countertops. Pets are not welcome. The building features additional storage space. Look out for a $50.00 application fee.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1418 Newton St. NW, is listed for $1,849/month for its 1,100 square feet.

The apartment features a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The building features assigned parking. Be prepared for a $1,849 security deposit.

Over at 2920 Georgia Ave. NW, there's this 592-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling, going for $1,900/month.

The unit features a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pets are not allowed. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a rooftop deck. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

