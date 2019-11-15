Got a hankering for tea?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top tea outlets in Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

Washington-area buyers tend to spend more in November at food and beverage shops than in most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of reputation management services and business insights for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Washington-area food and beverage shops grew to $19 for the metro area in November of last year, second only to December with an average of $20, and 3% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Teaism

First on the list is Teaism. Located at 2009 R St. NW in Dupont Circle, it is the highest-rated tea spot in Washington, boasting four stars out of 701 reviews on Yelp.

2. Founding Farmers

And Founding Farmers located at 1924 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in downtown, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the traditional American spot four stars out of 13,303 reviews.

3. Calabash Tea & Tonic

Calabash Tea & Tonic in Shaw, is another much-loved go-to, with five stars out of 461 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1847 Seventh St. NW to see for yourself.

4. A Baked Joint

Last but not least, check out A Baked Joint, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 1,755 reviews on Yelp. You can find the breakfast and brunch spot at 430 K St. NW in downtown.

