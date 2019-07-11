Visiting northeast Washington, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a pizzeria to sushi, an upscale steakhouse and more.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in northeast Washington, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Menomale Pizza Napoletana

Topping the list is Menomale Pizza Napoletana. Located at 2711 12th St. NE, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 493 reviews on Yelp.

The pizzeria's website states that it sources its ingredients from the Campania region of Italy. It also serves focaccia, antipasti, bruschetti, calzones and wood-fired sandwiches made with the restaurant's pizza dough.

2. MGM Roast Beef

Next up is MGM Roast Beef, situated at 905 Brentwood Road NE. With 4.5 stars out of 250 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Signature items are overstuffed sandwiches, including brisket, top round, turkey and ham. The restaurant also serves house-made french fries, soups, crab cakes and salads.

3. St. Anselm

Steakhouse and New American restaurant St. Anselm is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1250-1274 Fifth St. NE, 4.5 stars out of 325 reviews.

Skirt steak, New York strip, ribeye, pork porterhouse, tuna steak and whole mackerel are among the dinner options. Small plates include oysters, clams, prawns and king crab legs.

4. O-Ku

Check out O-Ku, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 188 reviews on Yelp. You can find the restaurant at 1274 Fifth St. NE.

The Japanese-inspired chain features omakase, as well as a variety of sushi and sashimi, grilled steak and lobster and chef's specials, such as miso-braised short ribs and ramen with a coconut curry sauce.

5. A. Litteri

Finally, there's A. Litteri, a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 309 reviews. Stop by 517-519 Morse St. NE to hit up the deli and specialty food shop.

The shop offers fresh-cut imported and domestic cheeses, wines, spirits, grocery items and a deli counter that serves sandwiches, subs and soups.

