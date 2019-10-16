If you’re one of the millions who wanted to catch the ball games starting Oct. 22 but couldn't score tickets, all is not lost. Washington’s sports bars offer the full World Series experience, but without the typical stadium dog, nachos and overpriced beer. That’s a win-win for you.

Using Yelp data and our own methodology, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best sports bars to view baseball's biggest spectacle.

1. Dock FC

Topping the list is Dock FC. Located at 1400 Okie St. NE in Eckington, the sports bar is the highest-rated sports bar in Washington, boasting four stars out of 36 reviews on Yelp.

2. Board Room

Next up is Dupont Circle's Board Room, situated at 1737 Connecticut Ave. NW. With four stars out of 365 reviews on Yelp, the sports bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Jackpot

Downtown's Jackpot, located at 726 Seventh St. NW, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the dive bar and sports bar 4.5 stars out of 214 reviews.

4. 1831 Bar & Lounge

1831 Bar & Lounge, a lounge and sports bar in Dupont Circle, is another go-to, with four stars out of 199 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1831 M St. NW to see for yourself.

5. A League of Her Own

Over in Adams Morgan, check out A League of Her Own, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp. You can find the gay bar and sports bar at 2319 18th St. NW.

