Unsure where Washington's in-the-know crowd is eating and drinking? It's easy to spot lines out the door, but some underlying trends are harder to see.

We took a data-driven look at the question, using Yelp to deduce which restaurants have been seeing especially high review volumes this month.

To find out who made the list, we looked at Washington businesses on Yelp by category and counted how many reviews each received. Rather than compare them based on number of reviews alone, we calculated a percentage increase in reviews over the past month, and tracked businesses that consistently increased their volume of reviews to identify statistically significant outliers compared to past performance.

Read on to see which spots are worth exploring this summer.

Open since May, this Laotian bar and restaurant is trending compared to other businesses categorized as 'Bars' on Yelp.

Citywide, bars saw a median 1.6% increase in new reviews over the past month, but Hanumanh saw a 64.7% increase, with a slight downward trend from a four-star rating a month ago to 3.5 stars today.

Located at 1604 Seventh St. NW (between North Q Street and North Rhode Island Avenue) in Shaw, Hanumanh features tiki cocktails, such as som nahm nah with gin, aquavit, ginger, cilantro and lemongrass-infused honeys. Against a backdrop of colorful murals of a Lao monkey god, the restaurant offers small plates such as tapioca dumplings and spiced red crab curry.

Whether or not you've been hearing buzz about Dacha in Navy Yard, the beer garden and New American spot is a hot topic according to Yelp review data.

While businesses categorized as 'American (New)' on Yelp saw a median 1.9% increase in new reviews over the past month, Dacha bagged a 48.3% increase in new reviews within that time frame, maintaining a mixed three-star rating.

There's more that's trending on Washington's New American scene: Unconventional Diner has seen a 9.8% increase in reviews, and Yard House and St. Anselm have seen 7.9% and 7.7% increases, respectively.

Dacha, which opened in May at 79 Potomac Ave. SE (between South Half and South First streets), offers an extensive list of imported and domestic beers, and a menu featuring dishes such as shrimp and grits, pulled pork sandwich, and mussels and Andouille sausage in German-style Hefeweizen beer.

Roy Boys in Shaw is also making waves. Open since February at 2108 Eighth St. NW (between North Barry Place and North V Street), the popular cocktail bar, which offers fried chicken, sandwiches and more, has seen a 16% bump in new reviews over the last month, compared to a median review increase of 2.7% for all businesses tagged 'Sandwiches' on Yelp.

Fried chicken and fresh oysters are the featured items, as well as other fried seafood. Among the cocktails are dirty martinis with oyster brine and Riesling, and Japanese whisky with Campari and vanilla. Over the past month, it's maintained a strong four-star rating among Yelpers.

Downtown Washington's Presidential Scoops is the city's buzziest ice cream spot by the numbers.

Presidential Scoops, which opened in July 2018 at 1450 G St. NW (between North 15th and North 14th streets), increased its new review count by 35.7% over the past month, an outlier when compared to the median new review count of 2.6% for the Yelp category 'Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt.' It outperformed the previous month by gaining two times more reviews than expected based on past performance.

Among the options at Presidential Scoop are chocolate cookie crumbles and vanilla ice cream, mango and apricot sorbet, and vanilla ice cream with chocolate-covered pretzels drizzled with caramel.

Petworth's well-established Homestead is currently on the upswing in the cocktail bar category on Yelp.

While businesses categorized as 'Cocktail Bars' on Yelp saw a median 4% increase in new reviews over the past month, this cocktail bar, cidery and traditional American spot increased its new reviews by 4% — and kept its rating consistent at four stars. Review counts increased by more than 500% on a month-to-month basis.

There's more abuzz in the world of Washington cocktail bars: Karma Modern Indian has seen a 6.6% increase in reviews.

Open for business at 3911 Georgia Ave. NW (between North Shepherd and North Randolph streets) since 2016, Homestead serves farm-to-table comfort food, such as chicken and biscuits, fried pickled okra, meatloaf and Cajun-style catfish. Cocktails include bloody marys, cider mimosa and an Old Fashioned with rye and mezcal.

