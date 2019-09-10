Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Washington if you've got up to $3,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1339 E St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Listed at $3,101/month, this 870-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1339 E St. SE.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building has garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2700 16th St. NW (Adams Morgan)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2700 16th St. NW. It's listed for $3,102/month for its 732 square feet.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also includes hardwood flooring, a fireplace and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a 'walker's paradise,' is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1001 Fourth St. SW (South West)

Here's a 922-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1001 Fourth St. SW that's going for $3,115/month.

Look for hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

(See the full listing here.)

770 Maine Ave. SW (South West)

Here's a 904-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 770 Maine Ave., SW that's going for $3,134/month.

The building has secured entry and garage parking. The unit also includes a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.