WASHINGTON —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Washington if you've got a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5182 Eastern Ave. NE

Listed at $1,607/month, this 843-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5182 Eastern Ave. NE.

In the apartment, you can expect a ceiling fan, a walk-in closet, large windows and hardwood flooring. The building has outdoor space and an intercom. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

733 15th St. NW (Downtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode situated at 733 15th St. NW. It's listed for $1,615/month for its 665 square feet.

In the residence, you can expect a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

250 K St. NE (Capitol Hill)

Here's a 648-square-foot studio apartment at 250 K St. NE that's going for $1,616/month.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

4201 Massachusetts Ave., NW (Eckington )

Next, there's this studio apartment located at 4201 Massachusetts Ave., NW. It's listed for $1,648/month for its 450 square feet.

Look for a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, garage parking and on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

