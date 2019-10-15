Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Washington with a budget of up to $3,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

22 M St. NE (Shaw)

Listed at $3,621/month, this 1,167-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 22 M St. NE.

The apartment has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and is a haven for transit riders.

3030 O St. NW (Georgetown)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3030 O St. NW that's going for $3,650/month.

The unit, which comes furnished, features a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, central air conditioning and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

4600 Wisconsin Ave. NW (Friendship Heights)

Next, check out this 1,188-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 4600 Wisconsin Ave. NW. It's listed for $3,650/month.

The building boasts assigned parking. The residence also comes with a dishwasher, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1212 Fourth St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Located at 1212 Fourth St. SE, here's a 952-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,675/month.

The apartment includes a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is a 'biker's paradise' and boasts excellent transit options.

1526 Potomac Ave. SE (Stadium-Armory)

Listed at $3,675/month, this 1,056-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse is located at 1526 Potomac Ave. SE.

The building boasts garage parking. In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a fireplace. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

