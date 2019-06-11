Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Washington if you don't want to spend more than $3,600/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1212 Fourth St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Listed at $3,526/month, this 952-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1212 Fourth St. SE.

In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

200 K St. NE (Capitol Hill)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 200 K St. NE. It's listed for $3,532/month for its 866 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

1331 Fourth St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Here's a 1,069-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 1331 Fourth St. SE that's going for $3,548/month.

The apartment features hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and offers many nearby public transportation options.

22 M St., NE (Shaw)

Next, check out this 1,094-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 22 M St., NE. It's listed for $3,562/month.

The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. The unit also has hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and is a haven for transit riders.

2221 I St., NW (Foggy Bottom)

Located at 2221 I St., NW, here's a 719-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,567/month.

The listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. The building offers garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

