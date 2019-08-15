WASHINGTON —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Washington with a budget of up to $3,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

14th Street NW (Columbia Heights)

Listed at $3,402/month, this 1,185-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 14th Street NW.

In the furnished residence, you can expect a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and in-unit laundry. The rental is cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

2221 I St. NW (Foggy Bottom)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2221 I St., NW. It's listed for $3,404/month for its 688 square feet.

The building offers garage parking. You can also expect to see in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the apartment. This rental is cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

2601 16th St. NW (Columbia Heights)

Here's a 793-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 2601 16th St. NW that's going for $3,409/month.

The residence offers a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

1160 First St. NE (Capitol Hill)

Located at 1160 First St. NE, here's a 1,156-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $3,415/month.

The residence has hardwood flooring, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a roof deck and dry cleaning service. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

1772 Church St. NW (Dupont Circle)

Listed at $3,435/month, this 581-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1772 Church St. NW.

The building offers a gym. The unit also includes hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

