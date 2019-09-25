WASHINGTON —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Washington if you've got up to $3,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1111 New Jersey Ave. SE (Capitol Hill)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1111 New Jersey Ave. SE. It's listed for $3,425/month for its 969 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a gym. Also, expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the apartment.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1920 14th St. NW (U Street Corridor)

Here's an 858-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1920 14th St. NW that's going for $3,428/month.

The unit offers hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)

2303 14th St. NW (Columbia Heights)

Next, check out this 1,185-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 2303 14th St. NW. It's listed for $3,435/month.

The building offers a business center, a roof deck and a gym. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

713 Lamont St. NW (Columbia Heights)

Located at 713 Lamont St. NW, here's a 1,103-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,440/month.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

2301 Champlain St. NW (Adams Morgan)

Listed at $3,450/month, this 1,000-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2301 Champlain St. NW.

The building offers garage parking. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Washington.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.