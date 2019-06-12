Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Washington with a budget of up to $3,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2201 N St. NW (Dupont Circle)

Listed at $2,901/month, this 764-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2201 N St. NW.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking, on-site laundry and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

425 L St. NW (Mount Vernon Square)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 425 L St. NW. It's listed for $2,910/month for its 900 square feet.

The unit features a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

465 M St. SW (South West)

Here's a 1,157-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 465 M St. SW that's going for $2,913/month.

In the residence, you can expect high ceilings. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool and a gym. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

3945 Connecticut Ave. NW (Cleveland Park)

Next, check out this 725-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 3945 Connecticut Ave. NW. It's listed for $2,915/month.

The building features assigned parking and secured entry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

1001 Fourth St. SW (South West)

Located at 1001 Fourth St. SW, here's a 764-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,916/month.

The unit includes a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and is a haven for transit riders.

