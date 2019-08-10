Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Washington if you've got up to $2,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

1212 Fourth St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Listed at $2,701/month, this 789-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1212 Fourth St. SE.

The apartment offers a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2221 I St., NW (Foggy Bottom)

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 2221 I St., NW. It's listed for $2,703/month for its 531 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1111 New Jersey Ave. SE (Capitol Hill)

Here's a 780-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1111 New Jersey Ave. SE that's going for $2,711/month.

The unit comes with a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building features a gym and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)

950 Maine Ave., SW (South West)

Next, check out this 672-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 950 Maine Ave., SW. It's listed for $2,715/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. The apartment also includes in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

1339 E St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Located at 1339 E St. SE, here's a 698-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,717/month.

In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building boasts garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Washington.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.