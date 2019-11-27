Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Washington if you've got a budget of up to $2,800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1331 Fourth St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1331 Fourth St. SE. It's listed for $2,553/month for its 831 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $300 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is great for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

22 M St., NE (Shaw)

Next, listed at $2,709/month, there's this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 22 M St., NE.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

3850 Tunlaw Road NW (Glover Park)

Then, listed at $2,748/month, this 1,023-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3850 Tunlaw Road NW.

The building offers assigned parking and secured entry. The unit also includes hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a balcony. This rental is cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

1001 Fourth St. SW (South West)

Lastly, located at 1001 Fourth St. SW, here's a 649-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode. It's listed for $2,781/month.

In the residence, you'll find quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

