Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Washington if you've got a budget of up to $2,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1111 New Jersey Ave. SE (Capitol Hill)

Listed at $2,605/month, this 728-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1111 New Jersey Ave. SE.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. The building offers garage parking and a gym.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

601 L St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 601 L St. SE. It's listed for $2,607/month for its 821 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

2950 Van Ness St. NW (Chevy Chase)

Here's a 995-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2950 Van Ness St. NW that's going for $2,620/month.

The unit comes with carpeted floors. The building boasts assigned parking, a gym and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

701 Second St. NE (Capitol Hill)

Next, check out this 703-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 701 Second St. NE. It's also listed for $2,620/month.

The building features secured entry. In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is a 'biker's paradise' and is a haven for transit riders.

1777 Columbia Road NW (Adams Morgan)

Located at 1777 Columbia Road NW, here's a 705-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,642/month.

The apartment comes furnished and includes hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building offers assigned parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

