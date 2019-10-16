Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Washington with a budget of up to $2,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

22 M St. NE (Shaw)

Listed at $2,610/month, this 725-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 22 M St. NE.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

1013 E St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1013 E St. SE. It's listed for $2,619/month for its 805 square feet.

In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

1921 Kalorama Road NW (Adams Morgan)

Here's a 668-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1921 Kalorama Road NW that's going for $2,625/month.

In the apartment, expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include an elevator. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a 'walker's paradise,' is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

701 Second St. NE (Capitol Hill)

Next, check out this 686-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 701 Second St. NE. It's listed for $2,635/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry. The listing also promises in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

950 Maine Ave., SW (South West)

Located at 950 Maine Ave., SW, here's a 672-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,640/month.

Expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and is a haven for transit riders.

