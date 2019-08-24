Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Washington if you've got up to $2,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 3850 Tunlaw Road NW. It's listed for $2,608/month for its 902 square feet.

The building features on-site laundry.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 3401 38th St. NW that's going for $2,609/month.

In the unit, expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building offers garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Located at 1920 14th St. NW, here's a 657-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,622/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building features a gym and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

Listed at $2,624/month, this 767-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1346 Fourth St. SE.

The building has a roof deck and a resident lounge. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pets are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and has good transit options.

Here's a 655-square-foot studio apartment at 465 M St. SW that's going for $2,625/month.

The building has secured entry and garage parking. The unit also comes with in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

