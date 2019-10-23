Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Washington with a budget of up to $2,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1001 Fourth St. SW (South West)

Listed at $2,505/month, this 747-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1001 Fourth St. SW.

In the unit, you can anticipate in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

900 Seventh St. SW (South West)

Next, check out this 629-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 900 Seventh St. SW. It's listed for $2,527/month.

The building features a gym and garage parking. The unit also includes a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $500 pet fee.

450 Meridian At Gallery Place (Shaw)

Located at 450 Meridian At Gallery Place, here's an 820-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $2,530/month.

The unit comes furnished and offers a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

1326 Florida Ave. NE (Capitol Hill)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 1326 Florida Ave. NE. It's listed for $2,550/month for its 597 square feet.

You can expect to see hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances and large windows in the residence. The building includes a roof deck. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

300 Massachusetts Ave. NW (Mount Vernon Square)

Here's a 667-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 300 Massachusetts Ave. NW that's going for $2,557/month.

The building boasts secured entry. The apartment also offers a fireplace, a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

