Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Washington with a budget of up to $2,300/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

925 25th St. NW (Foggy Bottom)

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 925 25th St. NW. It's listed for $2,206/month for its 696 square feet.

The building boasts secured entry and on-site laundry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is a 'biker's paradise' and boasts excellent transit options.

300 Massachusetts Ave. NW (Mount Vernon Square)

Next, check out this 565-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 300 Massachusetts Ave. NW. It's listed for $2,218/month.

The building features secured entry. The unit also comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

360 H St. NE (Capitol Hill)

Located at 360 H St. NE, here's a 701-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $2,220/month.

The residence comes furnished and features a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

201 I St. NE (Capitol Hill)

Then there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 201 I St. NE. It's listed for $2,225/month for its 723 square feet.

The apartment comes furnished and offers a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. This property is dog-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and is a haven for transit riders.

2745 29th St. (Woodley Park)

Finally, here's a 701-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 2745 29th St. that's also going for $2,225/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and additional storage space. In the residence, you'll find granite countertops, in-unit laundry and a deck. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

