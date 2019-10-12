Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Washington if you've got a budget of up to $2,300/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

200 K St. NE (Capitol Hill)

Check out this studio apartment situated at 200 K St. NE. It's listed for $2,207/month for its 593 square feet.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also offers hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.

450 Meridian At Gallery Place (Shaw)

Here's an 820-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 450 Meridian At Gallery Place that's going for $2,210/month.

The unit comes with a balcony, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and carpeted floors. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

2000 Connecticut Ave. (Kalorama)

Next, check out this 525-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 2000 Connecticut Ave. It's listed for $2,225/month.

Building amenities include a gym, additional storage space and bike parking. In the residence, the listing promises in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a 'walker's paradise,' is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

201 I St. NE (Capitol Hill)

Located at 201 I St. NE, here's a 723-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,225/month.

You can expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. The rental is dog-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

1001 Fourth St. SW (South West)

Listed at $2,228/month, this 798-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 1001 Fourth St. SW.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space. In the residence, you can anticipate quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

