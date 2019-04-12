Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Washington if you're on a budget of up to $2,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3401 38th St. NW (Cleveland Park)

Listed at $2,116/month, this 627-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3401 38th St. NW.

The unit has a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

1330 Fourth St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1330 Fourth St. SE. It's listed for $2,122/month for its 653 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking. Also, expect to find hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and has good transit options.

3801 Georgia Ave. NW (Catholic University-Brookland)

Next, check out this 805-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at 3801 Georgia Ave. NW. It's listed for $2,135/month.

The building offers garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also comes with in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

1001 Fourth St. SW (South West)

Listed at $2,135/month, this 516-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1001 Fourth St. SW.

The building has outdoor space. The unit also includes quartz countertops and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

4607 Connecticut Ave., NW (Chevy Chase)

Here's an 876-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4607 Connecticut Ave., NW that's going for $2,145/month.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. The unit also features a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

