Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Washington with a budget of up to $2,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Here's a 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 3401 38th St. NW that's going for $2,110/month.

The listing promises a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the residence. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking. Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Next, check out this 560-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 1263 First St. SE. It's listed for $2,110/month.

Building amenities include a gym. In the residence, you can expect hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options.

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 14th Street NW. It's listed for $2,124/month for its 517 square feet.

In the residence, expect to see a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The property is cat-friendly and dog-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

Finally, here's a 525-square-foot studio apartment at 2000 Connecticut Ave. NW that's going for $2,125/month.

The building boasts a roof deck, additional storage space, outdoor space, bike parking and a gym. The unit has hardwood flooring. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

