Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Washington if you've got up to $2,000/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

4607 Connecticut Ave. NW (Chevy Chase)

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 4607 Connecticut Ave., NW. It's listed for $1,915/month for its 730 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1112 M St. (Logan Circle)

Here's a 433-square-foot studio apartment at 1112 M St. that's going for $1,925/month.

The unit has a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. The building features bike parking, assigned parking and a gym. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

200 Rhode Island Ave. NE (Eckington )

Also listed at $1,925/month, this 641-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 200 Rhode Island Ave. NE.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. The listing also promises hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

465 M St. SW (South West)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 465 M St. SW. It's listed for $1,999/month for its 557 square feet.

In the apartment, the listing promises hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym, garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.