Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Washington with a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3825 Georgia Ave. NW (Catholic University-Brookland)

Here's a 557-square-foot studio apartment at 3825 Georgia Ave. NW that's going for $1,816/month.

In the unit, you'll see a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building offers secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

465 M St. SW (South West)

Located at 465 M St. SW, here's a 557-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,829/month.

You can expect to find in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.

5182 Eastern Ave. NE

Listed at $1,835/month, this 843-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5182 Eastern Ave. NE.

Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space. In the apartment, you can anticipate a ceiling fan, hardwood flooring, large windows and a walk-in closet. Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

925 25th St., NW (Foggy Bottom)

Lastly, there's this studio apartment situated at 925 25th St., NW. It's listed for $1,846/month for its 479 square feet.

In the studio, you'll find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Building amenities include secured entry and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a 'biker's paradise' and has excellent transit.

