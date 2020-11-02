Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Washington with a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2112 New Hampshire Ave. NW (U Street Corridor)

Here's a 535-square-foot studio apartment at 2112 New Hampshire Ave. NW that's going for $1,807/month.

The studio features a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building offers on-site laundry and a gym. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a 'walker's paradise,' is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1360 Peabody St. NW (Brightwood)

Next, check out this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 1360 Peabody St. NW. It's listed for $1,825/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry. In the residence, you'll see stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and granite countertops. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

110 D St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Located at 110 D St. SE, here's a 600-square-foot studio apartment that's also listed for $1,825/month.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a gym and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a 'walker's paradise,' is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2020 F St. NW (Foggy Bottom)

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 2020 F St. NW. It's listed for $1,848/month for its 500 square feet.

In the apartment, you'll find hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. The rental is cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

417 18th St. NE (Stadium-Armory)

Here's a 755-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 417 18th St. NE that's going for $1,849/month.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

