Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Washington if you're on a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3539 A St. SE (Anacostia)

Listed at $1,503/month, this 940-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3539 A St. SE.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, carpeted floors and central heating. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and on-site laundry. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

21 Riggs Road NE (Catholic University-Brookland)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 21 Riggs Road NE. It's listed for $1,512/month for its 595 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, on-site management and outdoor space. Also, expect to find a ceiling fan and hardwood flooring in the unit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

45 Missouri Ave. NW, #B1 (Catholic University-Brookland)

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 45 Missouri Ave. NW. It's listed for $1,550/month.

The apartment comes with hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and central air conditioning. Pets are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

4201 Massachusetts Ave. NW (Eckington )

Located at 4201 Massachusetts Ave., NW, here's a 350-square-foot studio apartment that's also listed for $1,550/month.

The unit includes a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

1428 Decatur St. NW (Petworth)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1428 Decatur St. NW. It's listed for $1,550/month.

Look for air conditioning and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pets are not welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

