WASHINGTON —

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Washington if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

Listed at $1,503/month, this 940-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3539 A St. SE.

In the unit, you can expect both air conditioning and central heating and carpeted floors. Building amenities include assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Next, there's this studio apartment situated at 4000 Massachusetts Ave. NW. It's listed for $1,515/month for its 475 square feet.

The building features on-site laundry. You can also expect to find air conditioning, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a balcony in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Located at 4212 E. Capitol St. NE, here's a 1,075-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,524/month.

The unit has a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The building boasts assigned parking and on-site laundry. The rental is cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Listed at $1,525/month, this 450-square-foot studio apartment is located at 2200 Wisconsin Ave. NW.

The building boasts a roof deck. You can also expect a walk-in closet in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Finally, there's this studio apartment over at 21 Riggs Road NE. It's listed for $1,530/month.

The unit comes with hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Washington.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.