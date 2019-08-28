Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Washington if you're on a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

3539 A St. SE (Anacostia)

Listed at $1,413/month, this 767-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3539 A St. SE.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher, central heating and carpeted floors. The building has secured entry, on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pets are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3719 Fourth St., SE (Anacostia)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 3719 Fourth St., SE. It's listed for $1,433/month for its 865 square feet.

Building amenities include assigned parking and secured entry. You can also expect to find carpeted floors and a dishwasher in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

928 19th St. NE (Stadium-Armory)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 928 19th St. NE that's going for $1,450/month.

In the apartment, you'll find in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and assigned parking. Animals are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

4958 Just St. NE (Deanwood)

Located at 4958 Just St. NE, here's a 986-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's listed for $1,450/month.

The residence has a deck. When it comes to building amenities, you can expect outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

220 Allison St. NW (Catholic University-Brookland)

Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 220 Allison St. NW that's going for $1,485/month.

The building has on-site laundry. Also, expect to find a ceiling fan, central heating and hardwood flooring in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Washington.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.