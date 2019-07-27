Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Washington with a budget of $1,400/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

7053 Spring Place NW (Fort Totten-Upper Northeast)

Listed at $1,318/month, this 645-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 7053 Spring Place NW.

The unit comes with in-unit laundry and a balcony. The building has garage parking, an elevator, secured entry and a fitness center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

3021 15th St. NE (Catholic University-Brookland)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 3021 15th St. NE that's algoing for $1,320/month.

Animals are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

2942 Second St., SE (Anacostia)

Next, check out this 653-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2942 Second St., SE. It's listed for $1,324/month.

The building offers on-site laundry, a swimming pool, secured entry, assigned parking and on-site management. The unit also comes with air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

4212 E. Capitol St. NE (Deanwood)

Located at 4212 E. Capitol St. NE, here's a 984-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,326/month.

You can expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a walk-in closet in the residence. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.

718 Brandywine St. SE (Anacostia)

Here's a 672-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 718 Brandywine St. SE that's going for $1,350/month.

In the unit, you'll see air conditioning, carpeted floors and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

