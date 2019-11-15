Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Washington if you've got a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

2942 Second St., SE (Anacostia)

Listed at $1,324/month, this 653-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2942 Second St., SE.

The unit offers a dishwasher. The building has a swimming pool, secured entry, assigned parking and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

702 31st St. SE (Anacostia)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 702 31st St. SE that's going for $1,325/month.

Expect to see hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the unit. The building features a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6939 Georgia Ave., NW (Fort Totten-Upper Northeast)

Located at 6939 Georgia Ave., NW, here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,350/month.

The apartment includes hardwood flooring. The building has garage parking and on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

3107 Naylor Road SE (Anacostia)

Listed also at $1,350/month, this 848-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 3107 Naylor Road SE.

In the unit, you can anticipate stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $150 move-in fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

830 N.W. Kennedy St. NW (Fort Totten-Upper Northeast)

Finall, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 830 N.W. Kennedy St. NW. It's listed for $1,355/month.

The unit comes with air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.