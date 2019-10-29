Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Washington if you're on a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3719 Fourth St., SE (Congress Heights)

Listed at $1,221/month, this 624-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3719 Fourth St. SE.

The apartment has carpeted floors and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3743 Jay St. NE (Mayfair)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 3743 Jay St. NE. It's listed for $1,230/month for its 903 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym, secured entry, assigned parking and a swimming pool. The apartment also includes a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1360 Peabody St. NW (Brightwood)

Here's a 425-square-foot studio apartment at 1360 Peabody St. NW that's going for $1,250/month.

The unit includes stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry and an elevator. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3539 A St. SE (Greenway)

Next, check out this 665-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3539 A St. SE. It's listed for $1,253/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, on-site maintenance and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll find a dishwasher, carpeted floors and central heating. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

4919 A St. SE (Marshall Heights)

Located at 4919 A St. SE, here's a 680-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,275/month.

In the unit, you'll see large windows, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

