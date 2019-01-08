Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington D.C.?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Washington D.C. if you've got $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3743 Jay St. NE (Deanwood)

First, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 3743 Jay St. NE. It's listed for $1,230/month for its 903 square feet.

Building amenities include clubhouse, a fitness center and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll find a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2325 Fairlawn Ave. SE (Anacostia)

Here's a 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2325 Fairlawn Ave. SE that's also going for $1,230/month.

In the unit, expect to find stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1221 47th Place NE (Deanwood)

Located at 1221 47th Place NE, here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,249/month.

In the unit, the listing promises air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a $50 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

5323 Connecticut Ave. NW (Chevy Chase)

Listed at $1,250/month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at 5323 Connecticut Ave. NW.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, additional storage space and on-site laundry. The unit also includes air conditioning. Animals are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

19 Galveston Place SW (Anacostia)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 19 Galveston Place SW that's also going for $1,250/month.

Expect to see in-unit laundry, a renovated kitchen and hardwood flooring in the residence. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

