Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Washington with a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

116-B Irvington St. SW (Bellevue)

Listed at $1,135/month, this 784-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 116-B Irvington St. SW.

The apartment has carpeted floors, central heating, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and on-site laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2333 Skyland Place SE (Anacostia)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2333 Skyland Place SE. It's also listed for $1,135/month for its 575 square feet.

Building amenities include on-site management and secured entry. In the apartment, expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. The property is cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

705 Brandywine St. SE (Washington Highlands)

Next, check out this 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 705 Brandywine St. SE. It's listed for $1,150/month.

In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $150 administrative fee, a $250 nonrefundable pet fee and a $50 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

1942 Capitol Ave. NE (Ivy City)

Located at 1942 Capitol Ave. NE, here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's also listed for $1,150/month.

You can expect to find air conditioning and hardwood flooring in the condo. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

125 Victor St. NE (Michigan Park)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode situated at 125 Victor St. NE. It's listed for $1,195/month for its 1,944 square feet.

Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

