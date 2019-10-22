Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Washington if you've got a budget of up to $1,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline and its partners, including this website, a commission on clicks and transactions.

116 B Irvington St. SW (Anacostia)

Listed at $1,135/month, this 784-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 116 B Irvington St. SW.

The unit comes with a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, central heating and carpeted floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3743 Jay St. NE (Deanwood)

Here's a 790-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3743 Jay St. NE that's going for $1,179/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, a gym, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

2425 E St. NE (Stadium-Armory)

Finally, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2425 E St. NE. It's listed for $1,199/month.

You can expect to see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a ceiling fan in the unit. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.