Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Washington if you've got a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Listed at $1,018/month, this 615-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 118 Galveston St. SW.

The building has secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 4660 Martin Luther King Jr Ave. SW. It's listed for $1,020/month for its 595 square feet.

The building offers secured entry and additional storage space. In the unit, the listing promises a balcony. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Then, check out this 690-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 116 B Irvington St. SW. It's listed for $1,050/month.

The building has on-site laundry and secured entry. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet, carpeted floors, central heating and a dishwasher in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2210 Nicholson St. SE. It's listed for $1,100/month for its 700 square feet.

You can expect to find a ceiling fan, air conditioning and granite countertops in the apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4330 Halley Terrace SE that's going for $1,100/month.

You can expect hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a ceiling fan in the apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

