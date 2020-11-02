Curious just how far your dollar goes in Washington, D.C.?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Washington, D.C. with a budget of up to $4,500/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1250 Half St. SE (Capitol Hill)

Listed at $4,410/month, this 1,233-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1250 Half St. SE.

The unit has a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is a 'biker's paradise' and boasts excellent transit options.

2144 California St. NW (Kalorama)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 2144 California St. NW. It's listed for $4,438/month for its 817 square feet.

The building has a gym and assigned parking. In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a 'walker's paradise,' is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

3429 Q St. NW (Georgetown)

Located at 3429 Q St. NW, here's a two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode that's listed for $4,500/month.

In the unit, you can expect a fireplace and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

